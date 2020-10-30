Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the Upcoming Conferences

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced that President and CEO Brett Moyer is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences.





November 10





Trickle Research Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference





Live presentation at TopGolf in Centennial, Colorado









November 16-17





Investor Summit Fall Conference





Webcasted presentation on November 16 at 10:30 AM ET and virtual 1x1 meetings









November 18





Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference





Virtual 1x1 meetings







Presentation materials and any associated webcasts will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at [url="]www.summitwireless.com[/url]. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.







About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.







Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: [url="]www.summitwireless.com[/url].







Visit us on [url="]LinkedIn.[/url]







© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005043/en/