Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

October 30, 2020 | About: HWCC +0%

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) announced today that the company will release Third Quarter 2020 results after market close on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

As previously announced, the company has discontinued the practice of hosting quarterly earnings calls.

About the Company
With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

CONTACT: 
Kayla Draper 
Investor Relations Coordinator & Assistant to the CEO 
Direct: 713.609.2227 
Fax: 713.609.2168 
[email protected]

