  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Chi-Med to Attend Upcoming Industry and Investor Virtual Conferences

October 30, 2020 | About: HCM -0.21%

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that Mr. Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Chi-Med, will present or participate in the following virtual conferences:

  • The 15th Citi China Investor Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020; and

  • The “China Summit Survey Results: Where is the "Bridge to Innovation" Headed?” Panel as part of the BioCentury-BayHelix 7th China Healthcare Summit on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Members of the management team will attend the above conferences in one-on-one meetings, and will also attend the following virtual investor conferences at certain times:

  • The Bank of America 2020 China Conference held from November 2 to 13, 2020;

  • The Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum held from November 16 to 18, 2020;

  • The 11th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference held from November 17 to 19, 2020;

  • The Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit held from November 18 to 20, 2020; and

  • The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference held from December 1 to 3, 2020.

Further information are available at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.”

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President+852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President+1 (973) 567 3786
Media Enquiries
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) /
+44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Asia – Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi, Brunswick+852 9850 5033 (Mobile), [email protected] /
+852 9783 6894 (Mobile), y[email protected]
Nominated Advisor
Freddy Crossley / Atholl Tweedie,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited		+44 (20) 7886 2500


ti?nf=ODA3NjkyNSMzODAyNTYxIzIwOTY3MTU=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)