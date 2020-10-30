Chi-Med to Attend Upcoming Industry and Investor Virtual Conferences

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that Mr. Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Chi-Med, will present or participate in the following virtual conferences:
- The 15th Citi China Investor Conference on Thursday, November 5, 2020; and
- The “China Summit Survey Results: Where is the "Bridge to Innovation" Headed?” Panel as part of the BioCentury-BayHelix 7th China Healthcare Summit on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Members of the management team will attend the above conferences in one-on-one meetings, and will also attend the following virtual investor conferences at certain times:
- The Bank of America 2020 China Conference held from November 2 to 13, 2020;
- The Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum held from November 16 to 18, 2020;
- The 11th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference held from November 17 to 19, 2020;
- The Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Summit held from November 18 to 20, 2020; and
- The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference held from December 1 to 3, 2020.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with HCM. Click here to check it out.
- HCM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HCM
- Peter Lynch Chart of HCM
Further information are available at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.”
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.
CONTACTS
|Investor Enquiries
|Mark Lee, Senior Vice President
|+852 2121 8200
|Annie Cheng, Vice President
|+1 (973) 567 3786
|Media Enquiries
|Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout
|+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
[email protected]
|Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting
|+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) /
+44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
[email protected]
|Asia – Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi, Brunswick
|+852 9850 5033 (Mobile), [email protected] /
+852 9783 6894 (Mobile), y[email protected]
|Nominated Advisor
|Freddy Crossley / Atholl Tweedie,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
|+44 (20) 7886 2500