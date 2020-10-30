  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Andina Gold Corp. Organizes Colombian Subsidiary

October 30, 2020 | About: OTCPK:AGOL +0% OTCPK:AGOL +0%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AGOL) ("Andina Gold" or the "Company") today announced further development of the Company's focus and strategy.

Andina Gold Corp. (OTCQB:AGOL) (PRNewsfoto/Andina Gold Corp.)

Andina Gold Colombia S.A.S. subsidiary has been duly established, is now qualified to conduct business in the country.

At its meeting on October 29, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors reaffirmed its August 11 decision to shift away from the U.S. cannabis market and toward exploration opportunities in previously inaccessible districts of Colombia's historically productive gold mining regions. At the August 11 meeting, as a step toward acting on its decision, the Company added two Directors to its Board, Mr. Carlos Andrés Hernández and Mr. Gary Artmont, who brought extensive experience in Colombian mining and mineral exploration. The new directors broadened the Company's capabilities, which already included expertise in finance, capital market and international governmental and regulatory matters.

Andina Gold's Colombian subsidiary, Andina Gold Colombia S.A.S., was duly established in August 2020 and now is qualified to conduct business in the country.

A private-placement financing of up to US$2.0 million for Andina Gold is currently underway, with an indicated closing date on or before November 30, 2020. The proceeds will be available for working capital, operating expenses and the development of gold concessions in Colombia as the Company prepares to explore and develop potential acquisitions. The sale of the Company's Colorado cannabis assets is progressing, with several interested parties in discussions with the Company's management.

As previously reported, as of October 22 the Company's common stock is trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the Company's new name and the ticker symbol "AGOL." The stock's new CUSIP number is 034215103. The AndinaGold.com website, currently under development, is expected to open for visitors in November.

For additional information, please contact the Company's Investor Relations department by email at [email protected] or by telephone at +1 303 222 8092.

This press release is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis or hemp products and of other, potential lines of businesses that the Company will consider entering at a given time, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product roll-out, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, variations in the global commodities markets and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates or seeks to enter, as well as general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Please carefully review the Company's SEC filings with respect to related risk factors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andina-gold-corp-organizes-colombian-subsidiary-301163724.html

SOURCE Andina Gold Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)