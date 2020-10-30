Hans Djurberg Appointed SCA's New Sustainability Director

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hans Djurberg has been appointed SCA's new Sustainability Director. He will be responsible for the corporate sustainability agenda in parallel to his assignment as Sustainability Manager in business area Forest. Hans will take on his new position as of November 1 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, Vice President Group Communication, +46 60 19 34 98

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sca/r/hans-djurberg-sca-s-new-sustainability-director,c3228447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/3228447/1328280.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hans-djurberg-appointed-scas-new-sustainability-director-301163740.html

SOURCE SCA