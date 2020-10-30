Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 October, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 31,421,346 shares of Series A and 423,929,722 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 73,814,318.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on 30 October 2020.

