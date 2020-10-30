Marina Maher Communications Strengthens Digital Innovation Practice with Appointment of Top Senior Talent

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Marina Maher Communications (MMC) announced today the appointment of four senior leaders within their growing Digital Innovation practice of 30+ influencer, social media & analytics and partnership experts who are committed to reshaping the next generation of digitally-led communications. Saveira Singh joins as Executive Director, Digital Innovation and Storytelling; Mike Schaffer joins as Group SVP, Corporate Digital Innovation; Jo Madnani joins as VP, Digital Health and Carolina Ortiz joins as VP, Consumer Digital and Influencer Marketing.

"In today's world, it's table stakes to think digital-first," notes Rema Vasan, Chief Innovation Officer. "The real question is what impactful communications in a digital-first world will look like in one year, two years, and beyond. The answer to that is talent like Saveira, Mike, Jo and Carolina who have a legacy of developing industry-leading capabilities and award-winning work that's consistently ahead of the curve. We're thrilled to be infusing our digital innovation practice with this incredible group of powerhouse talent who have chosen to find a home at MMC."

A PRWeek 40 Under 40 award recipient, Saveira Singh, Executive Director, Digital Innovation and Storytelling , joins MMC with 20+ years of integrated experience across advertising, digital, social strategy and analytics married with a strong track record of tying influence to business impact. She previously served as SVP at MSL, where she launched the Digital Strategy practice and elevated brand storytelling across several brands, including Pampers, Always, Bounty, Smuckers and Invisalign. In addition, she launched innovations such as a model that assesses the impact of influence across search, social, eComm, media and predictive risk assessment/ingredient transparency analysis. An early adopter of data science, social analytics and performance optimizations, Singh will serve as a senior digital partner to the agency's Fortune 200 clients. She will spearhead digitally-led campaigns, as well as content and innovations, by driving breakthrough thinking on platforms and technologies with relevant trends and insights.





, has 15+ years of integrated experience working with global brands and healthcare companies such as Novartis and Eisai. Balancing strategic and creative expertise, Madnani has consistently applied entrepreneurial growth-driving strategies to drive impact in an ever-changing technological landscape. At MMC, she will leverage her deep expertise in social strategy and integrated marketing to develop, drive and execute results-driven digital communications strategy for the agency's healthcare clients. Influencer marketing and social media veteran Carolina Ortiz , VP Consumer Digital and Influencer Marketing, brings to MMC over a decade of experience, fueled by an outstanding track record for breaking the mold with unexpected social media integrations, end-to-end influencer marketing programs, as well as paid, owned and earned digital channel distribution. With an impressive track record of establishing business-driving social strategy for CPG brands such as Nivea, Eucerin and Dior Cosmetics & Fragrances, Ortiz will drive forward impactful digitally-led programming for the agency's Fortune 200 consumer clients.

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

Marina Maher Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by strategic innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We are a collaborative group of creatives with a bias toward action and a passion for client service that fuels us forward. Our data and tech stack unlock deep audience understanding and is combined with our unique ability to leverage culture, thereby creating powerful communications solutions that drive business results. Digitally driven, we are ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications, making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies across consumer, corporate and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

