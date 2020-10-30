Insiders Roundup: Tesla, Live Oak

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "October 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."

According to these filters, the following were this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Live Oak

James S. III Mahan, CEO and 10% owner, bought 154,384 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) for an average price of $34.18 per share on Oct. 28.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and an enterprise value of $1.85 billion. It has insider ownership of 6.95% and institutional ownership of 40.27%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has climbed 87% and as of Friday, shares were trading 2.53% below the 52-week high and 352.58% above the 52-week low.

Aptinyx

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv., 10% owner, bought 3.33 million shares of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) for an average price of $3 per share on Oct. 26.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $211 million and an enterprise value of $95.38 million. It has an institutional ownership of 12.84% and an insider ownership of 3.28%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 5%. As of Friday, shares were trading 48.22% below the 52-week high and 109.37% above the 52-week low.

Taronis Fuels

Chief Financial Officer Tyler B. Wilson, together with CEO Scott Mahoney and director Robert L. Dingess, bought 4.5 million shares of Taronis Fuels Inc. (TRNF) on Oct. 26 for an average price of 12 cents per share.

The renewable fuel and power generation company has a market cap of $26.36 million, an enterprise value of $45.54 million and institutional ownership of 0.13%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 14%. As of Friday, shares were trading 0.31% below the three-month high and 72.04% above the three-month low.

Flagstar Bancorp

Director Peter Schoels and David J. Matlin, together with MP Thrift Investments L.P, 10% owner, sold 13.76 million shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) for an average price of $32.70 per share on Oct. 28.

The bank has a market cap of $1.71 billion and an enterprise value of $6.53 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 49.36% and an insider ownership of 14.53%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 17%. As of Friday, shares were trading 23.96% below the 52-week high and 78.34% above the 52-week low.

GrafTech International

Director and 10% owner BCP GP Ltd and Brookfield Private Funds Holding sold 653,442 shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Oct. 27 for an average price of $7.08 per share.

The company, which produces specialized graphite electrodes, has a market cap of $1.76 billion and an enterprise value of $3.29 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 14.98% and an insider ownership of 0.85%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 48%. As of Friday, shares were trading 55.59% below the 52-week high and 18.53% above the 52-week low.

Tesla

Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 155,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) for an average price of $424.41 per share on Oct. 27.

The vertically integrated sustainable energy company has a market cap of $384.87 billion and an enterprise value of $386 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 20.95% and an insider ownership of 0.12%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has climbed 544%, and as of Friday, shares were trading 19.20% below the 52-week high and 556.44% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

