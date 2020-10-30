Coconut Grove Bank Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BP PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc

Investment company Coconut Grove Bank (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Accenture PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, BP PLC, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coconut Grove Bank. As of 2020Q3, Coconut Grove Bank owns 178 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISRG, ORCL, IR, MRVL, SYF, Added Positions: MUB, SUB, BND, IEFA, UNH, ACN, IJH, VNQ, HD, VB, AAPL, EFA, VO, GILD, IEMG, ITOT, AGG, DIS, VCSH, GOOG, FB, WMT, SBUX, NOW, PYPL, ADSK, MSFT, CRM, MA, AMZN, ZTS, ABT, REGN, ETN, CCI, BTI, BMY, TRP, ADBE, JPM, IWF, IT, IJT, TMO, ALGN, AEP, BRK.B, DHR, EEM, HON, QCOM, MSCI, ADI, AXP, LOW, ASML,

IDV, LMBS, MDY, ADP, D, VDE, UPS, ABBV, VBR, T, GSK, VZ, VLO, CVX, PM, PPL, GOOGL, XLE, WFC, TSM, PFE, XOM, XLF, DUK, VTV, BCE, CSX, CM, VOD, CSCO, NGG, MRK, INTC, KO, EXC, AVGO, SO, CI, UL, CME, SCHW, CE, STZ, YUM, IBM, ENB, VOYA, BAC, MO, VEA, VOE, MMM, RF, HBAN, TT, ICE, MU, NVDA, NKE, SNY, PEP, PNC, LLY, AMD, DE, TXN, MNST, A, GIS, AMGN, KMB, MDLZ, SPGI, CVS, CTXS, CMCSA, Sold Out: BP, KLAC, SPLK,

ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 122,269 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 306,791 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 60,691 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,829 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 183,298 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $686.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 448 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,855 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,869 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,201 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 114.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 46,286 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,695 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 40,019 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $216.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,804 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $303.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,121 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 69.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,142 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.

Coconut Grove Bank reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.76%. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Coconut Grove Bank still held 48,795 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 53.6%. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $158.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Coconut Grove Bank still held 2,032 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Coconut Grove Bank still held 13,626 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 29.62%. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $161.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Coconut Grove Bank still held 5,460 shares as of .

Coconut Grove Bank reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 22.81%. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Coconut Grove Bank still held 6,664 shares as of .