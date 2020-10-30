  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Autodesk Inc, PTC Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: TDOC -6.18% SE -5.36% WORK -2.11% TWLO -2.02% TSM -1.12% DOCU -3.16% PTON -1.89% MTCH -0.95% PACB -2.69% PCG -0.41% FSLY -5.22%

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Slack Technologies Inc, Twilio Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Teradyne Inc, Autodesk Inc, PTC Inc, American Express Co, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 1092 stocks with a total value of $148.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,568,978 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,198,088 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,780,194 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 10,404,460 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 6,904,303 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,154,569 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 923,291 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,116,553 shares as of .

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,954,046 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 401,590 shares as of .

New Purchase: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 614,870 shares as of .

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 239.16%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,294,548 shares as of .

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $167.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,431,894 shares as of .

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,152,983 shares as of .

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $288.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,476,198 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,659,800 shares as of .

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $213.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,506,827 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. keeps buying

