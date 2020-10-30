Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Autodesk Inc, PTC Inc

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Sea, Slack Technologies Inc, Twilio Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Teradyne Inc, Autodesk Inc, PTC Inc, American Express Co, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 1092 stocks with a total value of $148.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+mitsui+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,568,978 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,198,088 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,780,194 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 10,404,460 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 6,904,303 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,154,569 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 923,291 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,116,553 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,954,046 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 401,590 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 614,870 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 239.16%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $217.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,294,548 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 88.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $167.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,431,894 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,152,983 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $288.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,476,198 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,659,800 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $213.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,506,827 shares as of .

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.