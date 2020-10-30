  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo

October 30, 2020

Investment company Charles Schwab Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells FIDELITY COV TRS, ISHARES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, FIDELITY COV TRS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Charles Schwab Trust Co owns 143 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles Schwab Trust Co
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 385,020 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 211,543 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 190,879 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 173,316 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
  5. Tennant Co (TNC) - 184,150 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,581 shares as of .

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,684 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (CWB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $69.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,109 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 65,466 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,275 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $461.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 807 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1556.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 361 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $84.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2.



