Rdl Financial Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Unum Group, Delta Air Lines Inc

Fairfax, VA, based Investment company Rdl Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Procter & Gamble Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sysco Corp, sells Valero Energy Corp, Unum Group, Delta Air Lines Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rdl Financial Inc. As of 2020Q3, Rdl Financial Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, PG, FIS, FISV, SYY, GOOGL, FICO, FOUR, AGG, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, IWP, BBVA,

BABA, PG, FIS, FISV, SYY, GOOGL, FICO, FOUR, AGG, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, IWP, BBVA, Added Positions: VLUE, IEI, XLG, USMV, BOND, ABC, INTC, IEF, EMB,

VLUE, IEI, XLG, USMV, BOND, ABC, INTC, IEF, EMB, Reduced Positions: CTXS, NWE, TXT, VRSK, SNA, VZ, CMCSA, EZU, VPL, JPEM, AAPL, V, VWO, HD, FDS, MA, VUG, GILD, IJH, URI, VGK, VTV, VOO, GSLC, EMR, DIS,

CTXS, NWE, TXT, VRSK, SNA, VZ, CMCSA, EZU, VPL, JPEM, AAPL, V, VWO, HD, FDS, MA, VUG, GILD, IJH, URI, VGK, VTV, VOO, GSLC, EMR, DIS, Sold Out: VLO, UNM, DAL, RGA, VIOO,

Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 45,150 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,047 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 48,063 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Visa Inc (V) - 25,717 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 22,961 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.76%

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $312.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 13,317 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 17,551 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 12,342 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 28,815 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1556.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $72.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,093 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $112.63, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $111.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of .

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The sale prices were between $120.43 and $139.3, with an estimated average price of $131.34.