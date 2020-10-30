Gratus Capital LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Gratus Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VF Corp, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Amazon.com Inc, Baxter International Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratus Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gratus Capital LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $637 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 430,108 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.20% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 494,118 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,367 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 77,484 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,703 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39%

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 494,118 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.82 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $52.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 246,216 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 161,307 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 118,865 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $154.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 42,662 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $520.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,351 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 176.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 430,108 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 74.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 226,336 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 102.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 64,663 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $34.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,520 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC added to a holding in Stepan Co by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.98 and $117.76, with an estimated average price of $109.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,992 shares as of .

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Gratus Capital LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.