Columbus Macro, LLC Buys MSCI GERMANY ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Columbus Macro, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI GERMANY ETF, DBX ETF TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Paychex Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Macro, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Columbus Macro, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWG, XLB, PAYX, IHI, PFG, DFEB, ARKG, KMB, AZN, FITB, SO, NUE, CAH, HACK, TLT, EWT, USHY, DISCA, VRTX, CTSH,

EWG, XLB, PAYX, IHI, PFG, DFEB, ARKG, KMB, AZN, FITB, SO, NUE, CAH, HACK, TLT, EWT, USHY, DISCA, VRTX, CTSH, Added Positions: ASHR, SJM, TIP, OMC, GD, JNJ, VMW, PSX, VTEB, C,

ASHR, SJM, TIP, OMC, GD, JNJ, VMW, PSX, VTEB, C, Reduced Positions: AGG, SCHO, DVY, VCSH, IXJ, SHY, SCHZ, AAPL, VTIP, IEMG, VBR, SPEM, VMBS, LQD, LMBS, SCHX, SCHC, SCHV, EMLC, CSCO, EMB, ACWI, DBEF, GILD, MRK, PFE, IEF, VSS, IPAC, VZ, IEFA, PSA, CVS, QCOM, SCHA, HYLB, STT, DGS, CHRW, ABBV, VCIT, ITOT, WFC, RDS.A, SCHF, VTI, IUSV, SCZ, EEMV, SHM, MUB, SCHE, SCHG, SHV, GLD, SPSB, SUB, FLOT, LDUR, STIP, SCHM, CDNS, CTXS, EMR, BMY, AMGN, ORCL, ALXN, MNA, PEP, PG, TGT, WMT, EBAY, FRC, KHC, LPX, JPM, HUM, FFIV, FTSL, SJNK, AFL, MCK, BWZ, IUSG, CVX, STLD, IAU,

AGG, SCHO, DVY, VCSH, IXJ, SHY, SCHZ, AAPL, VTIP, IEMG, VBR, SPEM, VMBS, LQD, LMBS, SCHX, SCHC, SCHV, EMLC, CSCO, EMB, ACWI, DBEF, GILD, MRK, PFE, IEF, VSS, IPAC, VZ, IEFA, PSA, CVS, QCOM, SCHA, HYLB, STT, DGS, CHRW, ABBV, VCIT, ITOT, WFC, RDS.A, SCHF, VTI, IUSV, SCZ, EEMV, SHM, MUB, SCHE, SCHG, SHV, GLD, SPSB, SUB, FLOT, LDUR, STIP, SCHM, CDNS, CTXS, EMR, BMY, AMGN, ORCL, ALXN, MNA, PEP, PG, TGT, WMT, EBAY, FRC, KHC, LPX, JPM, HUM, FFIV, FTSL, SJNK, AFL, MCK, BWZ, IUSG, CVX, STLD, IAU, Sold Out: SPDW, PRU, QYLD, LYB,

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 274,393 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 211,217 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.44% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 81,765 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.69% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 111,094 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.11% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 113,444 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.2%

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in MSCI GERMANY ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 110,562 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 30,428 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,304 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $299.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,270 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,646 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The purchase prices were between $29.91 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 39,870 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $36.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 160,656 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 246.25%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,033 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,387 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 553.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $45.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 24,117 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 341.85%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,837 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 135.50%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,771 shares as of .

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The sale prices were between $20.96 and $22.27, with an estimated average price of $21.59.

Columbus Macro, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.