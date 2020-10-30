Petix & Botte Co Buys The Home Depot Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2020Q3, Petix & Botte Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 107,424 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.63% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 106,526 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.84% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 91,804 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.65% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 28,663 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.08% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 101,398 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.35%

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of .

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,521 shares as of .

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $520.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 595 shares as of .

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $280.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 863 shares as of .

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of .

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $11.01.