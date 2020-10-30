Searle & Co. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Levi Strauss, Synchrony Financial, Northern Trust Corp

Investment company Searle & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Levi Strauss, Synchrony Financial, Northern Trust Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searle & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Searle & Co. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GILD, CHTR, ADBE, SDS, AWK, VB,

GILD, CHTR, ADBE, SDS, AWK, VB, Added Positions: RTX, HRTX, KO, MRK, AYTU, CVX,

RTX, HRTX, KO, MRK, AYTU, CVX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PFE, T, CAT, CHFS, TFC, BDSI, INTC, ANTM, NEP,

AAPL, PFE, T, CAT, CHFS, TFC, BDSI, INTC, ANTM, NEP, Sold Out: LEVI, SYF, NTRS, BK, XERS, KYN, ACHV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,528 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,204 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,825 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 91,567 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 201,060 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $576.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 371 shares as of .

Searle & Co. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of .

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $461.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 457 shares as of .

Searle & Co. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $158.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

Searle & Co. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $152.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 671.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 28,898 shares as of .

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of .

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,108 shares as of .

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Aytu BioScience Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $3.99.

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77.