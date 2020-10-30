  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
H&H International Investment, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, 3M Co

October 30, 2020 | About: BAC +0.64% GOOG +5.3% MMM -0.13% SOGO +0%

Investment company H&H International Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, 3M Co, Sogou Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H International Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q3, H&H International Investment, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of H&H International Investment, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,572,000 shares, 51.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 8,870,176 shares, 30.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 258,900 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 2,260,600 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1322.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 5,689,200 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1567.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 258,900 shares as of .

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Sold Out: Sogou Inc (SOGO)

H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Sogou Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.59.



