H&H International Investment, LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, 3M Co

Investment company H&H International Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, 3M Co, Sogou Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H International Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q3, H&H International Investment, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: BAC, GOOG, BRK.B,

BAC, GOOG, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: FB, AAPL, DAL,

FB, AAPL, DAL, Sold Out: MMM, SOGO,

For the details of H&H International Investment, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+international+investment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,572,000 shares, 51.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 8,870,176 shares, 30.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 258,900 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 2,260,600 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.

H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1322.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 5,689,200 shares as of .

H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1567.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 258,900 shares as of .

H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Sogou Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.59.