Fure Financial Corp Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Fure Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Maturity Bond during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fure Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Fure Financial Corp owns 73 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VUG, VCIT, IEMG, IWF, IWO, FTEC, SPYG, MDYG, IWR, VWO, MSFT, VZ, MGC, GSY, TGT, ORCL, VB, VEU, BSV, AAPL, ESGU, TLT, VGK, SUSA, TSLA, SPEM, SPLV, PRF, IJR, FXC, FXH, CVX, GT, PEP, ICLN, SPYX, BSX, CCL, CAR, EMR, F, DSI, IPG, BNDX, VIAV, CGW, WYND, SHV, LITE, WH, AOA, LGLV,

VUG, VCIT, IEMG, IWF, IWO, FTEC, SPYG, MDYG, IWR, VWO, MSFT, VZ, MGC, GSY, TGT, ORCL, VB, VEU, BSV, AAPL, ESGU, TLT, VGK, SUSA, TSLA, SPEM, SPLV, PRF, IJR, FXC, FXH, CVX, GT, PEP, ICLN, SPYX, BSX, CCL, CAR, EMR, F, DSI, IPG, BNDX, VIAV, CGW, WYND, SHV, LITE, WH, AOA, LGLV, Added Positions: SPLG, JNK, IGV, BRK.B,

SPLG, JNK, IGV, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: VTI, IEFA, NEAR, MINT, VGT, BIL, QUAL, QQQ, SPY, FTSM, IWP, LMBS, AOM,

VTI, IEFA, NEAR, MINT, VGT, BIL, QUAL, QQQ, SPY, FTSM, IWP, LMBS, AOM, Sold Out: IWY, TBF, SH, VONV,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 118,782 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,537 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 30,652 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 44,171 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 117,002 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $225.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.49%. The holding were 118,782 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 75,875 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 77,166 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $214.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 13,252 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $227.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 11,821 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 38,463 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 248.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 48,602 shares as of .

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $15.21.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Fure Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98.