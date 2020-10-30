Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Oracle Corp, Tractor Supply Co

Bristow, VA, based Investment company Hendershot Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Oracle Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Facebook Inc, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendershot Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hendershot Investments Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, VTEB, SCHR, BND, SCHO, BMY,

AGG, VTEB, SCHR, BND, SCHO, BMY, Added Positions: INTC, BOH, WBA, CSCO, SEIC, MMM, PEP, TROW, ADP, MMS, GD, JNJ, GOOGL, AMZN, MO, WMT, SCHA, SCHF, MRK, T, PM, SCHM, LHX, BK,

INTC, BOH, WBA, CSCO, SEIC, MMM, PEP, TROW, ADP, MMS, GD, JNJ, GOOGL, AMZN, MO, WMT, SCHA, SCHF, MRK, T, PM, SCHM, LHX, BK, Reduced Positions: UPS, ORCL, TSCO, FB, CNI, AAPL, PAYX, MA, FAST, RTX, CTSH, NKE, GOOG, ULTA, SPGI, XOM, BIIB, BABA, HRL, FDS, ROST, BAC, FDX, PFE, BF.B,

UPS, ORCL, TSCO, FB, CNI, AAPL, PAYX, MA, FAST, RTX, CTSH, NKE, GOOG, ULTA, SPGI, XOM, BIIB, BABA, HRL, FDS, ROST, BAC, FDX, PFE, BF.B, Sold Out: WFC, CWCO,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 117,957 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 48,859 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,856 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.11% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 236,880 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 87,872 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 46,540 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,385 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 30,161 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,082 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,485 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 2519.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 204,263 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp by 84.41%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 169,795 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 89.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 187,072 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 101.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 135,489 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 207,720 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $158.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,021 shares as of .

Hendershot Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Hendershot Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $12.17.