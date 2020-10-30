Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Corning Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Corning Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CINF, GLW, MSI,

CINF, GLW, MSI, Added Positions: XOM, LOW, CSCO, WMT, C, HD, ABBV, INTC, CVX, KMI, MET, MSFT, T, CAH, JPM, RDS.A,

XOM, LOW, CSCO, WMT, C, HD, ABBV, INTC, CVX, KMI, MET, MSFT, T, CAH, JPM, RDS.A, Reduced Positions: IVV, BP, SLB, FDX, PG, MRK, WY, VIAC, DIS, WHR, HAL, CLX, DD, ABT, GIS, NVDA, KMB, FLEX, DOW, CTVA, AAPL, A, JCI, GPN, ENB, AEP,

IVV, BP, SLB, FDX, PG, MRK, WY, VIAC, DIS, WHR, HAL, CLX, DD, ABT, GIS, NVDA, KMB, FLEX, DOW, CTVA, AAPL, A, JCI, GPN, ENB, AEP, Sold Out: COP,

For the details of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birmingham+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deere & Co (DE) - 58,845 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 60,700 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 64,656 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 40,235 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 52,018 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of .

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $162.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of .

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of .

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,930 shares as of .

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of .

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.