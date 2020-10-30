  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Corning Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips

October 30, 2020 | About: LOW -1.04% CSCO +0.36% HD -0.6% CINF +0.11% GLW -0.73% MSI -2.55% COP -1.47%

Investment company Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Corning Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birmingham+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 58,845 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 60,700 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 64,656 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 40,235 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 52,018 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of .

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $162.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,930 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of .

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.



