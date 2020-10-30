  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2616)

6 Real Estate Companies Trading with Low Price-Sales Ratios

Kennedy-Wilson on the list

October 30, 2020 | About: MAYS +0% NEN -0.44% TCI -6.23% IRCP +1.27% KW -0.3% CIGI -2.49%

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following real estate companies were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Oct. 30.

Colliers

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) were trading around $71.51 with a price-sales ratio of 0.99 and a price-earnings ratio of 39.90.

The real estate services and investment management company has a $2.85 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 15.81% over the past decade.

e26aff6f1b347cfab8a52f88c87da02c.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $19.16, suggesting it is overpriced by 273%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.57% of outstanding shares, followed by Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson

On Friday, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) was trading around $13.55 per share with a price-sales ratio of 3.70 and a price-earnings ratio of 15.06.

The real estate nvestment company has a market cap of $1.94 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 5.82% over the past 10 years.

3231889d8808106ab502ba70a1b5729d.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $9.63, suggesting it is overpriced by 40%.

With 9.28% of outstanding shares, Watsa is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.32%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

IRSA

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) was trading around $7.60 on Friday with a price-sales ratio of 4.74 and a price-book ratio of 0.83.

The company, which operates shopping centers, has a market cap of $239 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 5.07% over the past decade.

3ee8386d835f8b4e3700f77c7f64466a.png

With 0.07% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) was trading around $23.32 per share with a price-sales ratio of 4.23 and a price-book ratio of 0.61.

The real estate investment company has a market cap of $203 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 9.99% over the past decade.

2feedc230727b08564ddf5cff4a47ce5.png

New England Realty

Shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) were trading around $48.51 with a price-sales ratio of 2.86 and a price-earnings ratio of 29.33

The company, which operates real estate, has a $177 million market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 10.99% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $17.70, suggesting it is overpriced by 174%.

44a0da6764f715774c04a8dfe9c5c522.png

J. W. Mays

On Tuesday, J. W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) was trading around $22.60 per share with a price-sales ratio of 2.33 and a price-earnings ratio of 305.57.

The U.S. real estate company has a market cap of $45.56 million. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.02% over the past 10 years.

987b07f7a1e60beea5e060d35977624b.png

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

