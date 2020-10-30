  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2856) 

Exxon Mobil Shares Sink Despite Earnings Beat

Oil giant reports third straight quarter of losses

October 30, 2020 | About: XOM -1.15% CVX +1.66%

As low oil demand related to the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on operations, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) reported its third straight quarter of losses before the opening bell on Friday.

The Irving, Texas-based oil and gas giant posted a $680 million loss for the three months ended Sept. 30, though the company noted it was an improvement from the previous quarter as the industry began to witness "early stages of demand recovery."

On an adjusted basis, Exxon Mobil recorded a loss of 18 cents per share, which was ahead of Refinitiv's estimated loss of 25 cents. Revenue of $46.2 billion also edged past expectations of $46.01 billion, but was down nearly 30% from the $65.05 billion in sales it reported in the prior-year quarter.

0e7a87ee0adb1e992593d6e3a34501f7.png

In spite of the difficult environment and the stock being removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August, Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said Exxon Mobil "remain[s] confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business, and are taking the necessary actions to preserve value while protecting the balance sheet and dividend."

"We are on pace to achieve our 2020 cost-reduction targets and are progressing additional savings next year as we manage through this unprecedented down cycle," he added.

Exxon Mobil noted the previously announced reduction in its capital spending program, which was cut from $33 billion to $23 billion, is ahead of schedule due to increased efficiency and a slower project pace. For 2021, the company is projecting capital spending between $16 billion and $19 billion. It is also dedicated to maintaining its dividend. On Wednesday, Exxon declared a fourth-quarter distribution of 87 cents per share, which will be paid on Dec. 10.

As a result of the pandemic, however, the oil major announced on Thursday it will reduce its U.S. workforce by around 1,900 employees, while global workforce reductions could potentially increase to as much as 15%.

With a market cap of $140.04 billion, shares of Exxon Mobil were down 1.17% on Friday morning at $32.59. GuruFocus data shows the stock has tumbled over 50% year to date.

d07b1433669c9d43980f43834fa76442.png

Regardless of these developments, the GuruFocus Industry Overview shows Exxon Mobil remains one of the largest players in the oil and gas sector, along with Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)