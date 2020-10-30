Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Notable Upgrade Order for Body-Worn Cameras and Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement

Suwanee Police Department to continue using Digital Ally’s body cameras, in-car systems, and storage platform by placing multi-year upgrade order

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. ( DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced a multi-year upgrade order from Suwanee Police Department (Suwanee, GA). Suwanee Police Department will upgrade thirty-four (34) FirstVu HD body cameras and eighteen (18) DVM-800 in-car systems from server-based evidence storage to the Company’s highly secured .GOV cloud platform powered by Amazon Web Services.

Suwanee Police Department serves the community of Suwanee, GA, a suburb of Atlanta, GA, and has utilized Digital Ally’s complete video solution since 2008 - including the patented VuLink® automatic cross activation technology that simultaneously starts a recording of the body camera and in-car system when triggered. By upgrading to cloud storage and infrastructure, Suwanee PD will be able to access all the advanced features that are not available with server-based storage, including intelligent redaction and video sharing with District Attorneys and Prosecutors.

“Digital Ally is proud to continue to be the preferred video solution provider for the officers of Suwanee Police Department and providing them with the innovative tools needed to capture video evidence,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “This order demonstrates a growing trend of our legacy customers upgrading their body cameras, in-car systems, and evidence storage platforms. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Suwanee Police Department,” concluded Stan Ross.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched two new product lines, including its non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry and facial-recognition controlled-entry devices under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand, and its EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to improve its revenue and operating results, especially in light of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers, suppliers and employees; whether the Company will effectively manage the disruptions to its supply chain and business activities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic; whether the multi-year upgrade order with Suwanee Police Department will result in the expected revenues over its term and will increase overall sales of the Company’s video evidence capturing systems and other safety products distributed by the Company; whether Suwanee Police Department utilization of the Company’s bundled video systems will provide adequate safety and security measures for officers, citizens and visitors of Suwanee, Ga.; whether the Company will be able to effectively market and distribute the company’s video capturing product lines to its customers; whether the Company can manufacture and distribute its video capturing products in the quantities and on a timely basis to fulfill its customers’ orders; whether the Company will be able to distribute its video capturing products in a cost-effective, profitable manner; whether the Company’s video capturing products will perform as anticipated; whether the Company’s video capturing products will meet applicable government regulations as promulgated; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology and products to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters and whether the Company will be successful in its patent infringement litigation with Axon Enterprises, Inc. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.