Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

October 30, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) ( ARRY) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to be followed by a conference call the next day on November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (855) 327-6837 (domestic) or (631) 891-4304 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10011754. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 20, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounting tracking systems used in solar energy projects. The Company’s principal product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes, electronic controllers and software, commonly referred to as a single-axis “tracker.” Trackers move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which significantly increases their energy production. Solar energy projects that use trackers generate up to 25% more energy and deliver a lower levelized cost of energy than projects that use conventional “fixed tilt” mounting systems. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Array Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
[email protected]


