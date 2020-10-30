Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for November 6 and Virtual Investor Day for November 12, 2020

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery, including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announced its plans to release third quarter 2020 earnings and to host a virtual investor day.



Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

The Company will release financial results from the third quarter of 2020 on Friday, November 6, prior to the market open.

Surgalign will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 383-7419 (U.S.) or (760) 666-3754 (International), using conference ID 8371139. The webcast can be accessed through the investor section of Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com/investors/. A replay of the conference call will be available on Surgalign’s website for at least one month following the call.

Surgalign Virtual Investor Day

The Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00pm ET (10:00am – 12:00pm PT).

The event will feature presentations from the Surgalign senior leadership team to provide an overview of the Company, its long-term strategy, and its focus on utilizing digital technology to improve patient outcomes.

A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.surgalign.com/investors/ at the time of the meeting. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on www.surgalign.com/investors/ following the conclusion of the event.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient’s lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Jonathon Singer

Investor and Media Contact

[email protected]

+1 224 303 4651