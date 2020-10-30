  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Monster Beverage Announces James Dinkins as New Director, Following Replacement in Designee of The Coca-Cola Company

October 30, 2020 | About: MNST -1.19%

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) today announced that James L. Dinkins will join its board of directors as the new designee of European Refreshments (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company) to the Company’s board. Dinkins succeeds Kathleen E. Ciaramello, who will be leaving the Company’s board, effective November 1, 2020, having served since June 2019. This change is in connection with The Coca-Cola Company’s recently announced organizational changes.

Dinkins is currently Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor of The Coca-Cola Company, and has been a director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2020. He joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1988, serving in various account management, marketing and bottler franchise leadership roles with Coca-Cola USA until June 1999. He rejoined The Coca-Cola Company in August 2002 and held positions of increasing responsibility in Coca-Cola North America, including Chief Retail Sales Officer and President of the Minute Maid Business Unit.

Dinkins was appointed President of Coca-Cola North America and elected Senior Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company effective January 1, 2018 until August 2020. He also serves on the board of governors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and is a trustee of The University of Georgia Foundation and Morehouse College.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.


CONTACTS: Rodney C. Sacks
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200

Hilton H. Schlosberg
Vice Chairman
(951) 739-6200

Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980


ti?nf=ODA3Njc0MyMzODAyMTEyIzIwMjYzMDk=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
Momentum
High FCF-M2
6
Best one1
all 2019Feb26
Best one
all 2019Feb25
Nice
han
*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)