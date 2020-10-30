Credit Acceptance Corporation: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 1, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC) investors that acquired shares between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020. Investors have until December 1, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

On August 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Credit Acceptance by the Massachusetts Attorney General which alleges that the Company has, for years, been making deceptive and unfair automobile loans to thousands of Massachusetts consumers. The lawsuit also alleges that Credit Acceptance provided its investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the asset-backed securitizations which they offered to investors, and that the Credit Acceptance engaged in unfair debt collection practice. Credit Acceptance's stock price fell $85.36 per share, or over 18%, in response to the public disclosure of the Mass AG lawsuit, to close at $374.07 per share over two trading days ending on September 1, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020.

