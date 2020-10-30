  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Moore Kuehn Encourages ELY, IPHI, MCEP, and XLNX Investors to Contact Law Firm

October 30, 2020 | About: MCEP -3.24% XLNX -4.07% ELY -0.13% IPHI -0.69%

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY)

Callaway Golf has agreed to merge with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the proposed transaction, Callaway will issue 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders, with Callaway owning approximately 51.5% of the combined company.

  • Inphi Corporation ( IPHI)

Inphi has agreed to be acquired by Marvell Technology Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Inphi will receive 2.323 shares of Marvell and $66.00 in cash per share.

  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP ( MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners has agreed to be acquired by Contango Oil & Gas Company. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mid-Con Energy will receive 1.75 shares of Contango per share.

  • Xilinx, Inc. ( XLNX)

Xilinx has agreed to be acquired by Advanced Micro Devices. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Xilinx will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

ti?nf=ODA3NzAyMyMzODAyODQ4IzIxOTU1NDE=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
Momentum
High FCF-M2
6
Best one1
all 2019Feb26
Best one
all 2019Feb25
Nice
han
*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)