IZEA Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call

Orlando, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that its conference call to review and discuss third quarter financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 12, 2020.



IZEA’s Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, interim CFO LeAnn Hitchcock, and COO Ryan Schram, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10011744

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement /



