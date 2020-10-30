  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hertz Global Holdings To Begin Trading On The Over The Counter Bulletin Board Under Ticker Symbol HTZGQ

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:HTZ +0%

PR Newswire

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HTZGQ) today announced that its common stock will start trading exclusively on the over-the-counter market. Stock quotations will be available on the OTC Bulletin Board (Pink Sheets) under the ticker symbol HTZGQ.

The NYSE determined that Hertz was no longer suitable for listing following the Company's May 22, 2020 Chapter 11 filing and its review of the Company's appeal of the delisting. The stock will no longer trade on the NYSE effective October 30, 2020.

Investor information is available on the Company's website at http://ir.hertz.com/. Information about the Chapter 11 case and Court filings are available on https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/hertz.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-global-holdings-to-begin-trading-on-the-over-the-counter-bulletin-board-under-ticker-symbol-htzgq-301163880.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.


