TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of in

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) (the "Company") securities between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

On February 26, 2019, the Company announced in a press release that, while "the [Oyu Tolgoi] project cost was expected to remain within the $5.3 billion budget," a review had determined that "there was an increasingly likely risk of a further delay to sustainable first production beyond Q3'21." Turquoise Hill attributed the "likely risk" to productivity setbacks in completing Shaft 2 and "challenging ground conditions that have had a direct impact on the project's critical path."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.27, or approximately 13%, to close at $1.83 per share on February 27, 2019.

On July 15, 2019, Turquoise Hill announced that sustainable first production from the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would now be delayed by another 9 to 21 months until May 2022 to June 2023. The Company also stated that "the development capital spend for the project may increase by $1.2 to $1.9 billion over the $5.3 billion previously disclosed."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.47, or 44%, to close at $0.60 per share on July 16, 2019.

Then, on July 31, 2019, after the market closed, Turquoise Hill disclosed that it had taken a $600 million impairment charge and a significant "deferred income tax recognition adjustment" tied to the Oyu Tolgoi project, and that it had suffered a loss in the second quarter.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.05, or over 8%, to close at $0.53 per share on August 1, 2019.

