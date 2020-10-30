Pandora Announces November Black Friday Deals

Pandora will offer online and in-store Black Friday sales every Friday throughout the month

BALTIMORE, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, for the first time in Pandora's history, the global jewelry brand announces that customers can access Black Friday deals, both online and in-store, every Friday throughout the month of November. At Pandora, the health and safety of customers and employees is top priority, and the company made this decision to ensure a safer and more secure shopping experience for their entire community.

Customers will have the opportunity to shop across various collections available, including Pandora Icons, Pandora Signature and Pandora's new Timeless collection, as well as receive 35% off their total purchase during these deal days (some exclusions may apply). Customers can access Black Friday promotions through several contactless options, including SmartGift, buy online pick up in stores and curbside pick-up. Please check with your local store to see what services are available. Pandora's partnership with SmartGift, a digital gifting service, allows users to send a digitally wrapped and customizable gift to their loved ones while socially distancing.

This announcement follows the recent news that Pandora will be joining the ranks of retail stores choosing to close on Thanksgiving. Sid Keswani, President of Pandora Jewelry North America stated this closure was offered so employees could take a day to reflect and recharge. This decision was also made to continue keeping the community safe.

Sid Keswani comments, "We're excited to do our part in spreading joy during this difficult time by extending our Black Friday sale for our valued customers and offering safer purchasing options for gifting loved ones."

Visit pandora.net for further information and to shop Black Friday deals.

