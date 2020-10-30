Silversea Cruises Takes Delivery Of New Ship Silver Moon

ANCONA, Italy, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises today took delivery of new ship Silver Moon—the ninth vessel in the leading ultra-luxury cruise line's fleet.

During an intimate celebration held at Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, executives from Silversea Cruises, the Royal Caribbean Group, and Fincantieri expressed gratitude to all involved: delivering live speeches via video feed, Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, and Jason Liberty, Executive Vice President and CFO of the Royal Caribbean Group, each commended the more than 1,000 craftspeople who contributed to the build. Present in Ancona, Luigi Matarazzo—Fincantieri's General Manager Merchant Ships Division—and Roberto Martinoli—Silversea's President and CEO—addressed attendees, before Martinoli penned his signature to officially take delivery of the ship.

Giovanni Stecconi, the Director of Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, subsequently presented Captain Alessandro Zanello, Silver Moon's Master—who was also at the helm for the delivery Silver Moon's sister ship, Silver Muse, in 2017—with a commemorative ampoule that contained seawater from the launch. Concluding Silver Moon's delivery, those present raised a glass of champagne, while respecting physical distancing protocol, to welcome the ship to Silversea's fleet.

"I congratulate all those involved in the build of Silver Moon; it is a proud moment for everybody at Silversea Cruises, the Royal Caribbean Group, and Fincantieri," says Richard D. Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group. "This beautiful ship represents the resilience of the global cruise industry and it is encouraging to see such innovation and progress in this challenging period. I have long said that Silversea Cruises is the jewel in the crown of the Royal Caribbean Group and I am today reminded of the cruise line's quality. Silver Moon represents the pinnacle of luxury travel; I look forward to welcoming our guests aboard in the near future."

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Silver Moon to the Silversea fleet. The epitome of 21st-century luxury travel, she possesses a number of innovations that will build on the success of her sister ship Silver Muse, such as our pioneering new S.A.L.T. culinary programme, which we are eager for our guests to experience," says Martinoli. "Every exquisite detail of Silver Moon is an expression of our successful collaboration with one of the world's premier shipbuilders. It is apt that Silver Moon was built here in Italy, a cradle of luxury and a country celebrated for its rich culinary heritage. I thank Fincantieri's leadership team and the more than 1,000 talented craftspeople who overcame the unprecedented challenges of 2020 to make this delivery possible. I also thank Royal Caribbean Group for their invaluable support; Silver Moon is a testament to the success of our collaboration."

"Silver Moon is the third of Silversea's ultra-luxury cruise ships to result from our longstanding, successful collaboration, and we at Fincantieri take great pride in handing over a ship that embodies the highest standards of style, comfort, and whispered luxury," says Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. "We are honoured to have partnered with Silversea in launching their highly successful Muse-class ships, and we are confident that Silver Moon will strengthen the line's legacy of pushing boundaries in luxury cruise travel."

S.A.L.T. Programme: Immersive Culinary Enrichment

Debuting aboard Silver Moon is the innovative new culinary enrichment programme S.A.L.T., an acronym of Sea and Land Taste, which will enable guests to travel deeper through a range of destination-focused gastronomic experiences—both on-board and ashore.

As part of the S.A.L.T. programme, three new venues will unlock immersive culinary experiences for guests on Silver Moon, forming a hub of culinary discovery on Deck 4:

Among the largest of eight restaurants aboard Silver Moon , S.A.L.T. Kitchen is the first large-scale regional restaurant aboard a luxury cruise ship, offering a menu that changes with the destination and a regionally inspired wine list;

, S.A.L.T. Kitchen is the first large-scale regional restaurant aboard a luxury cruise ship, offering a menu that changes with the destination and a regionally inspired wine list; S.A.L.T. Lab is a test kitchen that enables guests to learn about local ingredients and artisanal techniques, through insightful workshops, tastings, and demonstrations;

and S.A.L.T. Bar allows guests to sample the most authentic flavours of the destination, through a large selection of regional wines, spirits, and other drinks.

Enhanced Public Spaces

At 40,700 gross tons and with a maximum capacity of just 596 guests, Silver Moon takes influence from the successful design of her sister ship, Silver Muse, and maintains the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodations that are hallmarks of the Silversea experience. At the same time, a number of public spaces have been reimagined for the enjoyment of guests, including the following sample:

Serving fine French cuisine in an elegant atmosphere, Silversea's signature restaurant, La Dame, has been redesigned and enlarged to accommodate 56 guests, with the option to dine outdoors. Bespoke Lalique crystal panels have been incorporated into the restaurant's design to enrich the space's aesthetic.

Guests' favourite Atlantide restaurant has been enlarged and enriched to accommodate up to 220 guests.

Minimalist yet sophisticated, the enhanced design of Kaiseki takes inspiration from the best sushi restaurants in the world. Here, guests will witness expert sushi chefs in action, as they prepare fresh sushi, sashimi and other Asian-inspired dishes that are inspired by the seasons.

The popular Dolce Vita lounge has a new layout with the bar repositioned to the centre of the venue. Dolce Vita will welcome guests as both a sophisticated bar during the daytime and as an enchanting piano bar by night.

The Connoisseur's Corner now features a new Wintergarden area, creating a sheltered and inviting area outdoors. In the Connoisseur's Corner, guests will enjoy a selection of cigars and premium liquors in a sophisticated atmosphere.

The Suite Life

Enriched with elegant décor, premium materials, and luxurious amenities, Silver Moon's 298 spacious suites benefit from one of the highest space-to-guest ratios of any luxury cruise accommodation, offering superlative comfort to guests—a characteristic feature of the Silversea experience. And, with bespoke, handcrafted luxury beds by Savoir enriching the ship's top 10 suites—four Owner's Suites, four Grand Suites, and two Royal Suites—guests in these accommodations will experience a distinctive level of comfort even as they sleep. Guests in every suite will enjoy the dedicated service of a butler, as well as an in-suite bar, stocked with preferred beverages; in-suite dining, available 24 hours per day; and various other luxurious amenities.

About Silversea

Part of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea Cruises is recognised as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Wind, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of three new ultra-luxury ships: Silver Dawn and two Evolution-class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover, and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox.

