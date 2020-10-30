Play SIMON® On The Empire State Building On Halloween

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced ESB SIMON®, a new way for families and fans of the Building to join together for a good time as they play the iconic game on ESB's world-famous tower lights. This Halloween, grab your favorite trick-or-treater and compete LIVE as we take Hasbro Gaming's fast-paced memory game, SIMON, to new heights.

If you are lucky enough to have one, you can use your view of ESB and join the Building live! In addition to its annual spooky lighting, ESB will test your memory with increasingly complex dynamic patterns in the game's signature blue, green, yellow, and red as players vie for their name on the live game leaderboard and ultimate bragging rights. Up to 100,000 people can play at once, and the game will be live on the Building from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

How to play:

Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Halloween night, if you're in New York or New Jersey , look out your window or find your favorite (socially-distanced) view of ESB and open www.Simon-Live.com on your phone. Click on the "let's play" button and wait for a live game to start. Not local? You can still access the site to play along on your phone.

on Halloween night, if you're in or , look out your window or find your favorite (socially-distanced) view of ESB and open www.Simon-Live.com on your phone. Click on the "let's play" button and wait for a live game to start. Not local? You can still access the site to play along on your phone. Watch levels of the Empire State Building flash in a series of colors and tones. Tap the Building on your device to repeat the pattern correctly. The longer you play, the more complex the sequences. Make a mistake? No problem! You can keep playing until the game is over.

For every correct answer, players climb further up the Empire State Building. Each wrong answer knocks you down. Try to make it to the top of the Building and the top of the leaderboard!

Need to brush up on your memory skills? www.Simon-Live.com will launch Infinite Play mode on October 30 to provide players the chance to practice ahead of the big event on Halloween night. Challenge your friends and family to a friendly game to see where you rank. Infinite Play mode is available any time a live show is not running. But be careful! In Infinite Play mode, one wrong answer and your game is over.

"The Empire State Building is always looking for new ways to have our fans interact with us. This Halloween, we are excited to share a fun way to engage with not only locals with a view of the tower, but with people across the world," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, President of the Observatory. "While Halloween may look different this year, ESB SIMON® will be a bright light in an otherwise spooky night."

For more information, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com, www.Simon-Live.com, and http://www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding.

Hasbro Gaming and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. The Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/play-simon-on-the-empire-state-building-on-halloween-301163546.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.