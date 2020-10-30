DEADLINE REMINDER: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 14, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Loop Industries, Inc. ("Loop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOOP) securities between September 24, 2018 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Loop investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that "Loop's scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company's process internally." The report also stated that "Loop's previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were 'technically and industrially impossible,'" according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that "Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a 'global alliance agreement' with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on 'indefinite' hold and that Loop 'underestimated' both costs and complexities of its process."

On this news, Loop's share price fell $3.78, or over 32%, to close at $7.83 per share on October 13, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop's purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop's announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Loop securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-loop-industries-inc-loop-301163861.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith