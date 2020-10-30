SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Callaway Golf Company ("Callaway" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELY) on behalf of the Company's investors.
On October 27, 2020, Callaway announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Topgolf Entertainment Group ("Topgolf") in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, Callaway plans to issue 90 million shares of its common stock to the shareholders of Topgolf, who are expected to own approximately 48.5% of the combined company, and assume $555 million of Topgolf's net debt in connection with the proposed transaction.
Following this announcement, shares of Callaway's common stock declined $3.63 per share, or 19% in value, to close on October 28, 2020 at $15.65 per share, on heavy trading volume.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NYSE:ELY. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:ELY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:ELY
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:ELY
The investigation seeks to determine whether Callaway's officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the announced merger with Topgolf.
Callaway stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/callaway/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this matter.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
CONTACT:
David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-callaway-golf-company-ely-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301163822.html
SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC