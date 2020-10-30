  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

IBM Named a Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) By Independent Research Firm

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:IBM +1.96%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today announced that it was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report. The report cited IBM's support for FIDO2, biometrics, and a broad range of authentication protocols, integration with IBM and third-party identity verification and fraud management solutions, as well as reporting and dashboarding capabilities.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

In this year's Forrester Wave for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), 13 of the top CIAM providers were evaluated against 32 criteria collectively assessing current offerings, strategy and market presence. According to Forrester, IBM is a "great fit for firms that need to combine risk-based authentication with CIAM."

IBM Security believes its strength in the CIAM market comes from its offering of a single identity solution, IBM Security Verify, for both internal and external populations – combining risk-based authentication, fraud detection, and broad authentication options and use-cases.

"As companies look to adopt a 'zero trust' security model to protect their sensitive data across hybrid cloud operations, they must verify the identity of every user interaction taking place – from the employees and devices accessing their internal systems, to the customers using their digital services," said Aarti Borkar, Vice President, Offering Management, IBM Security. "Applying advanced, context-based analytics can allow authentication to be adapted based on risk, helping companies provide frictionless and secure access for both consumers and their workforce."

With strong capabilities across CIAM, access management and risk-based authentication, IBM believes it is positioned to guide customers through zero trust initiatives, both inside and outside the enterprise.

Download the report via IBM's registration page here, or Forrester subscribers can read the full report here. Learn more about IBM's identity and access management capabilities here.

About IBM Security
IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.

Media Contact:
Cassy Lalan
IBM Security Communications
319-230-2232
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-named-a-leader-in-customer-identity-and-access-management-ciam-by-independent-research-firm-301163570.html

SOURCE IBM


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
Momentum
High FCF-M2
6
Best one1
all 2019Feb26
Best one
all 2019Feb25
Nice
han
*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)