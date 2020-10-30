IBM Named a Leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) By Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today announced that it was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report. The report cited IBM's support for FIDO2, biometrics, and a broad range of authentication protocols, integration with IBM and third-party identity verification and fraud management solutions, as well as reporting and dashboarding capabilities.

In this year's Forrester Wave for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), 13 of the top CIAM providers were evaluated against 32 criteria collectively assessing current offerings, strategy and market presence. According to Forrester, IBM is a "great fit for firms that need to combine risk-based authentication with CIAM."

IBM Security believes its strength in the CIAM market comes from its offering of a single identity solution, IBM Security Verify, for both internal and external populations – combining risk-based authentication, fraud detection, and broad authentication options and use-cases.

"As companies look to adopt a 'zero trust' security model to protect their sensitive data across hybrid cloud operations, they must verify the identity of every user interaction taking place – from the employees and devices accessing their internal systems, to the customers using their digital services," said Aarti Borkar, Vice President, Offering Management, IBM Security. "Applying advanced, context-based analytics can allow authentication to be adapted based on risk, helping companies provide frictionless and secure access for both consumers and their workforce."

With strong capabilities across CIAM, access management and risk-based authentication, IBM believes it is positioned to guide customers through zero trust initiatives, both inside and outside the enterprise.

Download the report via IBM's registration page here, or Forrester subscribers can read the full report here. Learn more about IBM's identity and access management capabilities here.

