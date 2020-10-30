PR Newswire
NOVI, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020
NOVI, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in the the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium with a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.
About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NYSE:SRI. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:SRI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:SRI
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:SRI
Contacts:
Matthew Horvath
Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
+1.248.324.3883
Kelly Harvey
Director of Investor Relations
+1.248.324.9823
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-gabelli-44th-annual-automotive-aftermarket-symposium-301163860.html
SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.