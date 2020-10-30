  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Stoneridge to Present at Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

October 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:SRI -3.36%

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in the the Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium with a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Horvath

Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1.248.324.3883

Kelly Harvey

Director of Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1.248.324.9823


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-gabelli-44th-annual-automotive-aftermarket-symposium-301163860.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.


