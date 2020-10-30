Mopar Announces New Doors-off Mirror Kit for JeepÂ® Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopar is introducing a new. factory-backed, doors-off mirror kit for Jeep® owners looking to safely enjoy the ultimate open-air driving experience in their Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator.

When original, factory-installed front doors with attached mirrors are removed, two separately mounted side mirrors may be quickly and easily installed for an enhanced rear view.

"Mopar offers more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories across the entire Jeep lineup," said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. "With our new doors-off mirror kit, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners will enjoy an improved range of vision during their open-air adventures."

Unlike other aftermarket offerings, Mopar's doors-off mirrors are specifically engineered and tested to original-equipment standards, providing a production-equivalent field of view with minimal vibration. Each mirror in the kit attaches to a cowl-end cap bolt and the upper door hinge. In addition, an innovative, custom thumb wheel-nut-clamp is used as an attachment point to the door flange.

Mounting brackets are finished with an anti-corrosion undercoat and durable black powder-coat finish. Mirrors include a built-in break-away feature that prevents damage while in tight spaces on the road or trail.

Installation is simple with the use of a T40 bit wrench, which is in the standard tool kit found in all new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models. No special tools are required.

Available for purchase as a stand-alone part in the U.S. and Canada, the new Mopar Doors-off Mirror Kit (Part # 82215331AB) has a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $295. The kit is available for current-generation (2018-current) Jeep Wrangler and (2020-current) Jeep Gladiator models.

The standard Mopar factory-backed warranty coverage for the mirror kit and bracket includes two years/unlimited miles from date of purchase or up to the remainder of the new-vehicle's warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in more than 150 markets. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer-contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

