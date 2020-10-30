  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $528,036 of Shares

October 30, 2020 | About: CARG -1.98%

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $20.32 a share. The total sale was $528,036.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.44 with a P/E ratio of 51.16 and P/S ratio of 3.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $20.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.33% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $21.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.04% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $20.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $21.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.41% since.
  • CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Product Officer Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,322 shares of CARG stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $22.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
Momentum
High FCF-M2
6
Best one1
all 2019Feb26
Best one
all 2019Feb25
Nice
han
*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)