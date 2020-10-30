Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $528,036 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 10/28/2020 at an average price of $20.32 a share. The total sale was $528,036.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.44 with a P/E ratio of 51.16 and P/S ratio of 3.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $20.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.33% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $21.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.04% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $20.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $21.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.41% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,322 shares of CARG stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $22.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.79% since.

