Dril-quip Inc (DRQ) CEO Blake T. Deberry Sold $855,382 of Shares

October 30, 2020 | About: DRQ +6.54%

CEO of Dril-quip Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake T. Deberry (insider trades) sold 36,245 shares of DRQ on 10/29/2020 at an average price of $23.6 a share. The total sale was $855,382.

Dril-Quip Inc is in the oil and gas industry. It manufactures offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater. Dril-Quip Inc has a market cap of $898.050 million; its shares were traded at around $25.59 with and P/S ratio of 2.28. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dril-Quip Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of DRQ stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $23.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.
  • President and CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of DRQ stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $24.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP - CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of DRQ stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $23.62. The price of the stock has increased by 8.34% since.
  • VP - CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of DRQ stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $24.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director A P Shukis sold 1,814 shares of DRQ stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $23.61. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.
  • VP - Gen Counsel & Secretary James C. Webster sold 12,437 shares of DRQ stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $23.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.
  • President & COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 15,074 shares of DRQ stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $23.6. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.
  • VP - Gen Counsel & Secretary James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of DRQ stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $24.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.
  • President & COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 10,000 shares of DRQ stock on 10/01/2020 at the average price of $24.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DRQ, click here

.

