USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, JOYY Inc, BeiGene, Sells Baidu Inc, MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, Banco Santander Chile

London, X0, based Investment company USS Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, JOYY Inc, BeiGene, EPAM Systems Inc, Cemex SAB de CV, sells Baidu Inc, MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF, Banco Santander Chile, Anglogold Ashanti, BanColombia SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USS Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, USS Investment Management Ltd owns 606 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,438,300 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,511,736 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,396,757 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 105,779 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 2,387,500 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.

USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,386,594 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 464,000 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $296.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $58.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 2230.38%. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $312.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 91,444 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 101.02%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,616,200 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 840.51%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,210 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Banco Santander Chile. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $15.97.

USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in BanColombia SA. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.

USS Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in MSCI SOUTH KOREA ETF by 53.06%. The sale prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $64.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. USS Investment Management Ltd still held 454,400 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 22.74%. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. USS Investment Management Ltd still held 1,454,200 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in America Movil SAB de CV by 25.82%. The sale prices were between $11.71 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. USS Investment Management Ltd still held 1,617,285 shares as of .

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 49.58%. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. USS Investment Management Ltd still held 236,709 shares as of .