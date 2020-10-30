BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company BigSur Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Apple Inc, SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BigSur Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, BigSur Wealth Management LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBB, PYPL, DBEU, CVS, CAT, IHI, PEP, PG, ABT, DE, V, ACWI,

IBB, PYPL, DBEU, CVS, CAT, IHI, PEP, PG, ABT, DE, V, ACWI, Added Positions: GLD, XLI, AMZN, FB, BABA, XLV, BA, JNJ, BX, MSFT, XLE, MRK, HON, RTX, HD, QQQ, LMT, IVE, BRK.A, NKE, NVDA, BMY, PANW, BAC, MDT, CRM, VGK, VZ, MCD, AAXJ, IWM, GILD, DHR, DBA, BLK, TEF,

GLD, XLI, AMZN, FB, BABA, XLV, BA, JNJ, BX, MSFT, XLE, MRK, HON, RTX, HD, QQQ, LMT, IVE, BRK.A, NKE, NVDA, BMY, PANW, BAC, MDT, CRM, VGK, VZ, MCD, AAXJ, IWM, GILD, DHR, DBA, BLK, TEF, Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, DIA, VO, ESTA, IGF, UNH, GOOG, ITA, DIS, VB, JPM, T, BRK.B, UNP, PFE, BP, GS, GE, HEDJ, CTAS, EEM, VHT, STWD,

SPY, AAPL, DIA, VO, ESTA, IGF, UNH, GOOG, ITA, DIS, VB, JPM, T, BRK.B, UNP, PFE, BP, GS, GE, HEDJ, CTAS, EEM, VHT, STWD, Sold Out: VNQ, BBL, TSN, CSCO, INTC, YUMC, VALE, IEUR, HEZU, KRE,

For the details of BigSur Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigsur+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 71,544 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 38,500 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 143,825 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 36,715 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.14%

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $130.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $185.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $297.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 855 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $154.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 88.14%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 36,715 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 315.11%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 170.21%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3045.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 635 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $265.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.07%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $303.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 46.83%. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,970 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $44.6.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.72%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. BigSur Wealth Management LLC still held 28,376 shares as of .

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 36.31%. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $263.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. BigSur Wealth Management LLC still held 8,184 shares as of .