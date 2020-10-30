Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 246 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPIP, GE, EFAV, SMB, SCHK, HYD, AMLP, MDRX, WMT, BKCC, ET, SPH, LUV, ROP, OXY, PEAK, ESS, AN,
- Added Positions: LQD, EMB, VONV, AAPL, SCHZ, VNQI, BSV, SCHV, VBR, GILD, SCHM, QQQ, ABT, RWO, T, SHYG, VTIP, BND, ABBV, V, BP, CSGP, JNJ, MSFT, PFE, PNW, VLO, IXUS, PEP, SYY, UVV, D, CMCSA, SJNK, FB, AMGN, VTEB, MO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHH, IWF, EEM, VEU, VONG, SCHE, JKD, VSS, SCZ, VO, UNH, SCHX, SCHG, IWB, SCHC, IVV, JKE, VWO, IWC, IWD, JKG, IWM, VUG, INTC, HD, VT, MUB, IEFA, GOOG, BACPL.PFD, PG, MCD, SHM, VOO, VB, VEA, VXF, BA, VGK, USRT, JKI, IFGL, HYMB, MDLZ, NEE,
- Sold Out: RWX, BIV, CVX, ECL, CIM, BKF, GSK, GOOGL, DBC, IAU, IEF,
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 292,154 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 232,901 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 311,968 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 52,347 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 42,129 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $65.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 892 shares as of .New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of .New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHK)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni (SMB)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The purchase prices were between $58.41 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 183 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 316.27%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,844 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,908 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $46.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,809 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 49.85%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $268.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 490 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (RWX)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $29.91.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.88.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (BKF)
Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $46.21.
