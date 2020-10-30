Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc

Investment company Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, DTE Energy Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise. As of 2020Q3, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owns 1045 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FTS, DIA, FAN, BIO, IWD, BA, BRK.A, MCHI, PINS, SHY, VGT, AYI, DCI, ONEM, TRI, SBSW, KPTI, 15R, KALA, ESPO, GDXJ, IEF, PICK, PPA, XBI, BECN, DEO, DY, FICO, FCX, GD, GGB, HL, IAG, LAKE, LPSN, MTZ, NDSN, PBR, RPM, SNE, STMP, X, TEUM, MDGL, EXK, SRNE, VUZI, ESGC, CHGG, GLOP, CTLT, BZUN, BILI, EB, RVLV, DDOG, ZI, VRM, AMLP, BOTZ, EEMA, EWS, HACK, IEI, IPAY, ITA, IYY, KWEB, PBS, SLVP, SPHY, XLE, XLF, XLK, XOP, HRTX, AU, ARNA, AZN, AVID, BHP, BP, BHC, HGBL, CCJ, CPST, CIEN, CLF, CVA, E, OVV, M, AVDL, FLR, HSBC, HOG, IIVI, LWAY, NBR, NOK, ASGN, ONCY, PTR, PSEC, SSL, SOHU, SWN, EQNR, STKL, SNX, TENX, TTMI, TEVA, RIG, MUX, XRX, OPK, AAWW, DNP, TECK, ORBC, INFN, PLG, MASI, SBLK, PSTI, EURN, GAU, AG, TAK, WHT2, E1B1, VEON, PACB, MCC, GMLP, CG, NCLH, COTY, AGIO, AERI, VX8B, 4OR1, ATEN, GRUB, CGC, MGEN, RESN, AKTS, ACB, OCUL, QSR, BLD, LITE, MSGS, EDIT, NTLA, CRON, PI, NTNX, AA, YEXT, SPI, SPRO, ZUO, CDAY, EVLO, AMRX, SONO, UPWK, SWI, TWST, LYFT, LEVI, GNFT, JMIA, DT, PING, SI, SITM, BILL, BEAM, MSGE, WMG, RNA, RPTX, SNOW, EDC, ERX, FAS, FIVG, LIT, OIH, PTH, SIL, VNM, XLV, XPH,
- Added Positions: AMZN, UBS, PFE, KO, DIS, PM, DTE, CMS, TAN, GIS, MRK, PG, TXN, TU, HD, MU, MA, MO, DE, QQQ, GILD, BRK.B, IBM, MDLZ, AMGN, INTC, CRM, V, AXP, CL, GE, HON, MCD, MSFT, WM, HPQ, JNJ, GDX, CSCO, XOM, GOOGL, BKNG, SBUX, TDOC, MRNA, ACN, CDNS, CLX, DD, JPM, KMB, ABBV, VST, MMM, BDX, CBRE, GLW, HDB, HST, IDXX, JCI, MCO, MYL, ODFL, LIN, VNO, SQM, KDP, HCA, APTV, ALC, IHI, IWM, CPB, CAT, SID, INTU, MRVL, SPGI, NFLX, NUE, WRK, SRE, TER, UNP, VRNT, WU, OC, DAL, CHTR, LYB, SNAP, NET, EZU, IBB, IVV, VXX, ALGN, ADSK, ADP, BAX, BBY, CVS, CCL, VALE, CPRT, COST, EOG, ECL, ETR, FDS, F, HOLX, MTCH, IBN, INFO, ILMN, JNPR, KGC, MKC, MHK, NTAP, NKE, STX, SHW, TROW, TJX, TTWO, URI, WBA, WAT, FSLR, ACM, LULU, VMW, KL, GM, FANG, FEYE, HLT, ANET, CYBR, W, KEYS, ACIU, COUP, ICLN, SOXX, CB, SRPT, ABMD, APD, ALB, ARE, ALNY, DOX, HES, APH, ADM, AVB, BWA, BSX, CSX, COG, CI, CTAS, CGNX, CAG, ED, CCK, DHI, DHR, DB, DISCA, ETFC, EMR, EXAS, EXC, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, HAL, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HRL, ITW, LH, LYV, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MAS, MDT, NSC, PAAS, PH, PAYX, PLUG, PEG, QGEN, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SIRI, SO, SCCO, TRV, SWK, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, TSM, TDY, VFC, VRSN, GWW, WAB, WMT, ANTM, WDC, WY, WHR, AUY, CMG, TDG, AAN, EHTH, LDOS, BX, AWK, SSNC, KKR, FRC, HZNP, XYL, ZNGA, EPAM, PFPT, WDAY, SAIC, TNDM, PAYC, PAHC, QRVO, PYPL, Z, PSTG, RACE, MIME, TTD, AYX, BYND, FSLY, WORK, INMD, AAXJ, IGIB, EEM, EWJ, IGV, SLV, XLU, DDD, AFL, ALXN, ANSS, WTRG, BIDU, CACI, VIAC, CRL, CHKP, DVA, D, DOV, DRE, EEFT, EXEL, GPC, GPN, WELL, INO, ITRI, KLAC, KR, LEN, MANT, MXIM, MCHP, MOH, NDAQ, NTRS, NUVA, ORLY, OXY, ORCL, PXD, RDWR, SIVB, SGMO, SLB, SPG, SSYS, TSCO, TSN, VECO, WFC, XLNX, L, NEO, EDU, IPGP, ULTA, BEAT, FCAU, CDNA, AVGO, FTNT, NXPI, PSLV, FLT, MOS, PRLB, GMED, QLYS, AMBA, YY, BFAM, XONE, ICLR, HASI, CDW, AAL, QURE, MTLS, SAGE, SYF, SYNH, PRAH, GDDY, FTV, CRSP, OBSV, DELL, UBER, CRWD, CHWY, BRZU, CQQQ, EWL, EWU, IEMG, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, NVDA, JD, TSLA, CTXS, ADBE, NEM, VRTX, HUM, RNG, BKI, AMD, AZO, DXCM, OGE, SEE, TWLO, LW, NLY, AAPL, C, EQIX, NEE, MLM, MS, CBOE, CERN, CHD, CTSH, CCI, DUK, RE, EXR, TT, REGN, VZ, WMB, AGNC, KMI, PANW, ALLE, PDD, LLY, NTES, DGX, VLO, MPC, PSX, FB, KHC, BKR, ATVI, TFC, CVX, COP, HSY, LRCX, PNC, PRU, QCOM, RMD, TYL, RTX, UNH, DG, EQX, SE, URTH, AEP, BAC, BIIB, BMY, CNC, SCHW, CME, CMCSA, LEG, NVR, TMO, UPS, HDS, EMB, BK, XRAY, DLR, FE, FISV, LII, MET, PSA, SWKS, STT, WPC, JAZZ, NOW, ETSY, ROKU, NIO, SDGR, SPY, AOS, AAP, AMAT, BCE, BMRN, CHRW, STZ, EL, BEN, MNST, IP, IPG, JBHT, SJM, MCK, ES, PBCT, UGI, VMC, YUM, TEL, AGI, BTG, SPLK, NWSA, VRNS, OKTA, ZS, DOCU, DOW, ZM, AMCR, GLD, PLD, AKAM, ALL, AMTD, AME, AON, AJG, AIZ, BLL, BLK, BRO, FIS, CSGP, CMA, NNN, INGR, CMI, DLTR, DPZ, ETN, EA, ELS, ERIE, EXPE, EXPD, FLIR, FRT, FCFS, GRMN, HSIC, HBAN, IEX, INCY, ICE, IFF, IRM, IONS, JKHY, KSU, KNX, LVS, LBTYA, MMC, MTD, TAP, MSI, NBIX, OKE, PKG, PTC, PEP, PKI, RL, PHM, RNR, RHI, ROL, SEIC, LUV, STE, SUI, SYY, TGT, TFX, TRMB, USB, UDR, UNM, MTN, WCN, WEC, XEL, ZION, IRBT, HEI.A, LBTYK, BR, TMUS, PODD, CXO, FNV, SVM, VRSK, BAH, NLSN, HII, SAND, GWRE, ZTS, VEEV, ARMK, CDK, AXTA, LBRDK, MOMO, HPE, SQ, TEAM, ZTO, HWM, IR, MDB, VICI, HUYA, STNE, FOXA, OTIS, A, AEM, AIG, ATO, BMO, BNS, BF.B, BG, CM, CNQ, TCOM, EGO, ENS, EQR, FFIV, IT, GFI, GS, HMY, ISRG, JBL, J, K, LKQ, MFC, MAR, NATI, NOV, NUAN, ORA, PTN, PII, PFG, REG, RF, RSG, SGEN, SBNY, SSRM, SRCL, SU, TCF, TD, UGP, UAA, UTHR, VAR, VTR, WST, ZBRA, ZBH, MWA, MLCO, AQN, VET, HOLI, FSM, FLDM, ST, PBA, FURY, FBHS, HQY, CFG, FRPT, INOV, SEDG, RPD, NVCR, LSXMA, EVBG, ASIX, YUMC, CLDR, ATUS, DBX, DOMO, TLRY, ELAN, LVGO, PTON, CARR, IAC, ASHR, EWT, EZA, IAU, PALL, SMIN,
- Sold Out: SCI, WUBA, SAM, WPM, SINA, PENN, BYD, PINC, TERP, DNKN, TRHC, RELX, CHDN, PD, MGNI, XLRN, HUBS, B7U, GPL, IGT, TDC, MAG, AGCO, ESTC, LSCC, INFY, HFC, PLAN, MYOK, DEM, PETQ, BNTX, CRCQQ, AVYA, BJ, TRUP, 21P1, ADPT, KIN, ICPT, ONVO, FTI, ACHV, RES, PETS, PTEN, INSG, LMNX, HSKA, HALO, GLNG, CLB, CENT,
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 5,352,653 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 487,875 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,597 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 249,286 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 178,565 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $39.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $263.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FAN)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 101,813 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $116.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $593.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $142.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 416,414 shares as of .Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 517,229 shares as of .Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 186.87%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 95,620 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,072 shares as of .Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 875.63%. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,152 shares as of .Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 382.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,359 shares as of .Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86.
