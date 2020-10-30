  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc

Investment company Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Coca-Cola Co, The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, DTE Energy Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise. As of 2020Q3, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owns 1045 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
  1. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 5,352,653 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 487,875 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,597 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.79%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 249,286 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 178,565 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
New Purchase: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Fortis Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $39.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $263.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 101,813 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $116.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $593.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $142.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 416,414 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 517,229 shares as of .

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 186.87%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 95,620 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 100,072 shares as of .

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 875.63%. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,152 shares as of .

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 382.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 66,359 shares as of .

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise. Also check out:

1. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's Undervalued Stocks
2. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise keeps buying

