Opus Capital Group, LLC Buys SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Qualcomm Inc, Sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Opus Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Prologis Inc, sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Johnson & Johnson, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Opus Capital Group, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPDW, SCHE, QCOM, AMD, CSX, UN, AVXL,

SPDW, SCHE, QCOM, AMD, CSX, UN, AVXL, Added Positions: VOO, IJR, BSV, VEA, IEFA, SCHF, IEMG, PLD, SLYV, VIG, FNDF, NWBO, TM, SCHA, SCHB, ASX, ABBV, QQQ,

VOO, IJR, BSV, VEA, IEFA, SCHF, IEMG, PLD, SLYV, VIG, FNDF, NWBO, TM, SCHA, SCHB, ASX, ABBV, QQQ, Reduced Positions: VYM, VCSH, JNJ, VTV, HON, HD, NEE, MSFT, LMT, PEP, CCI, PG, CSCO, TXN, JPM, MDLZ, APD, SRE, SBUX, VZ, PAYX, DES, ABT, AAPL, ADP, TFC, BLK, CVX, MCD, LLY, ITW, MMC, CMCSA, AMGN, USB, PNC, SCHX, SKHHY, VONE, ABB, SCHD, JKD, IVV, KO, SNY, RHHBY, O, FB, IBDRY, GLAXF, VSS,

VYM, VCSH, JNJ, VTV, HON, HD, NEE, MSFT, LMT, PEP, CCI, PG, CSCO, TXN, JPM, MDLZ, APD, SRE, SBUX, VZ, PAYX, DES, ABT, AAPL, ADP, TFC, BLK, CVX, MCD, LLY, ITW, MMC, CMCSA, AMGN, USB, PNC, SCHX, SKHHY, VONE, ABB, SCHD, JKD, IVV, KO, SNY, RHHBY, O, FB, IBDRY, GLAXF, VSS, Sold Out: SCHR, MXIM, PSX, MURGY, NTTYY, UOVEY,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 168,527 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 372,207 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 301,987 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 728,376 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 256,601 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,581 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,242 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Unilever NV. The purchase prices were between $51.96 and $61.53, with an estimated average price of $57.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,087 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.29 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.47. The stock is now traded at around $1.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.46. The stock is now traded at around $4.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,324 shares as of .

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG. The sale prices were between $25.14 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $27.47.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.21.

Opus Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $28.81.