Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lincoln National Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, TJX Inc, Apple Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Lincoln National Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Medtronic PLC, TJX Inc, Apple Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LH, MTH, NLS, BMCH, GTLS, REGI, INMD, HIBB, TENB, PCRX, QEP, SCWX, SPT, LLNW, TRUE, EEM, AMRN, CRTO, HIMX, ICLK, NOK, MTDR, MTG, TGH, LXP, KRO, HLIT, GSKY, FEYE, DRRX, DGII, TACO, CSTL, BZH, ATRS, FLWS,
- Added Positions: BMY, LNC, ABC, SSNC, JPM, HCA, MRK, SPY, CAH, STX, COP, KSS, KHC, ABBV, OHI, SURF, CGEN, EFA, XLK, LUMN, ACCO, NVGS,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, AAPL, ETN, HON, SWK, FDX, TSM, NSC, BKNG, GOOGL, C, CSCO, JNJ, FB, AVGO, CVX, USB, AXP, VZ, PGR, CBRE, COF, TSN, CB, GD, DG, UPS, CMI, UOVEY, QCOM, KDDIY, CKHUY, BCS, ALG, ACN, BP, AVVIY, WDC, ORCL, GS, MSFT,
- Sold Out: MDT, PFE, AXAHY, KMTUY, VCISY, VNET, BAESY, STAA, SKYW, RDS.A, RHHBY, NVS, TCMD, YETI, FMS, FSLY, BAYRY, BOX, SMMT, PGRE, DSSI, CXP, DOYU, SPR, ALLT, VG, KRMD, SIG, CNXN, MOD, MBI, GOGL, FRO, BA, ADC,
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 209,347 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 635,492 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 48,461 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 459,396 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 796,031 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $198.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 135,631 shares as of .New Purchase: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,542 shares as of .New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of .New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $110.39, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of .New Purchase: Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of .Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5944.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 553,403 shares as of .Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,241,680 shares as of .Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $95.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 298,412 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $325.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,117 shares as of .Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,125 shares as of .Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,780 shares as of .Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $26.31 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $31.21.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: BAE Systems PLC (BAESY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BAE Systems PLC. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.29.Sold Out: Vinci SA (VCISY)
Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vinci SA. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $23.09.
