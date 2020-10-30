Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, American Express Co, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, American Express Co, International Business Machines Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC owns 460 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PPG, FORM, MAA, PHM, CRWD, ORI, DKNG, NCLH, VO, FAS, INMD, MRNA, FFC, STLD, XLU, XLI, VWO, VPL, NEM, SMH, SCHA, GLD, O, BLV, PTON, SWK, PFD, WMB, NVTA, TWTR, HASI, AN, RH, ICPT, CMG, SRNE, ETJ, WIW, BB, ENBL,
- Added Positions: AMZN, LLY, WMT, MMM, PG, TSLA, WBA, LRCX, TSCO, QQQ, BBY, ATVI, SHOP, QLD, SPY, C, DHI, MSFT, SSO, ADBE, AMD, PFE, CRM, TRV, TSN, BABA, DIA, XLK, NLY, EPD, GILD, HON, JNJ, NVDA, PRU, SPG, WPC, USA, BXMX, AVGO, KMI, AAL, SQ, ROKU, ZM, BND, MDY, MGC, VOO, VYM, XLV, ASML, ABT, APD, ALL, MO, ARCC, AVB, BCE, CBL, CPB, CLF, COP, STZ, OFC, EMR, NEE, FDX, HST, KRG, NKE, NOK, PB, PEG, SWKS, AAXN, UBA, NZF, NVG, ETW, LULU, MELI, MAIN, CIM, AMPE, OMER, CLVS, MPLX, CHMI, CGC, THW, TWLO, SRTS, JHB, WORK, IWF, IWM, MGK, PGX, VHT, VIG, VNQ, XLE, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, AXP, IBM, BMY, LMT, VZ, IIPR, GAB, HD, QCOM, EBAY, CSCO, TGT, BA, GS, MA, MINT, JPM, KLAC, DIS, PYPL, XOM, GOOGL, INTC, IRM, MAR, SYY, TXN, DAL, DFS, V, GOOG, T, ADSK, BP, BRK.B, CSX, CVS, CDNS, LUMN, DD, GPC, IDXX, KMB, SPGI, MPW, MU, NOC, ORCL, PH, PEP, BKNG, SO, SBUX, SNPS, RTX, WGO, NAD, BX, GM, FB, BLD, TTD, DVY, IBB, IJR, MTUM, PFF, SPYG, VTI, AME, AMAT, ADM, BAC, CI, CTAS, CL, GLW, COST, DE, D, DUK, EW, ENB, EXAS, FITB, FISV, FCX, GE, WELL, HUM, HBAN, JBL, LOW, MMP, MCD, MFIN, NYMT, ODFL, PNC, PSEC, RPM, RDS.A, SGEN, LUV, TTWO, TEVA, TMO, TKR, TOT, RIG, VLO, VTR, WM, WFC, ZBRA, ET, TY, VKQ, BBF, PHK, HYT, FRA, BDJ, GPM, CODI, LDOS, GRX, DG, PRI, BAH, LPLA, NRZ, SYF, GDDY, TRU, OKTA, DOW, CTVA, IJK, IWO, PEY, PSP, RSP, SCHV, VBR,
- Sold Out: BBAR, CDW, LHX, DLTR, BLL, DELL, LEN, EQR, SRPT, DXCM, SCHC, PSX, MPC, CIEN, MOAT, PBA, DIG, FSLY, CLX, REGN, FANG, DNP, AYX, IIIV, CRESY, WRTC, BWG, DHC, WPRT, NOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 830,300 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,219,794 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,938 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.48%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 323,574 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,956 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $129.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,401 shares as of .New Purchase: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.43 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,747 shares as of .New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $115.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,055 shares as of .New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,611 shares as of .New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of .New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.09 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,071 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.48%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3045.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 13,938 shares as of .Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 113.14%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $130.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,215 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 144.69%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 46,503 shares as of .Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 529.63%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $158.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,484 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $136.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,967 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $385.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,245 shares as of .Sold Out: Banco BBVA Argentina SA (BBAR)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Banco BBVA Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $2.41 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $3.64.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16.
