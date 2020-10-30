  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ARK Investment Management LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Teradyne Inc, Autodesk Inc

October 30, 2020 | About: TDOC -9.71% WORK -4.06% PSTG -5.41% TSM -1.64% TWLO -3.61% SPOT -11.23% Z -4.9% NTDOY -2.63% GBTC +0% EXAS +0.59% VRT -1.98%

Investment company ARK Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zillow Group Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Pure Storage Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Zillow Group Inc, Teradyne Inc, Autodesk Inc, Pinterest Inc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARK Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, ARK Investment Management LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $16.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARK Investment Management LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 3,430,778 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  2. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 27,754,739 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.52%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 5,829,902 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  4. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 3,954,611 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01%
  5. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 8,457,320 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.45%
New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 4,901,109 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nintendo Co Ltd (NTDOY)

ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $63.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,557,294 shares as of .

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,170,460 shares as of .

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $120.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 529,196 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $208.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 97,352 shares as of .

New Purchase: BYD Co Ltd (BYDDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BYD Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.46 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $40.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 665,516 shares as of .

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1416.46%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 2,012,786 shares as of .

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 197.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 14,044,461 shares as of .

Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 130.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 25,593,384 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 2395.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,618,632 shares as of .

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 574.51%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 866,707 shares as of .

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 177.44%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $246.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,124,066 shares as of .

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67.

Sold Out: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $17.32.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Sold Out: Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Organovo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

Sold Out: Rakuten Inc (RKUNF)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Rakuten Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $9.59.



