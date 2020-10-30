Pachira Investments Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Pachira Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Costco Wholesale Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pachira Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pachira Investments Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 87,461 shares, 38.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.77% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 35,876 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 189,013 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 47,213 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 120,242 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 27,909 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $356.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 773 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $287.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 784 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $151.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,394 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $268.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 761 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $656.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 287 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.77%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $324.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.24%. The holding were 87,461 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3034.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160 shares as of .

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of .